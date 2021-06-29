OG Anunoby Not Among Players Invited to Nigerian Olympic Team Training Camp
OG Anunoby will not be heading to Tokyo for the 2021 Olympic games.
The 23-year-old Toronto Raptors forward was not among the list of 46 players invited to try out for the Nigerian Senior Men's national team released on Monday.
Anunoby's name had previously been connected to the Nigerian team by ESPN who reported he'd been named to Nigeria's Olympic preliminary roster earlier in the month. While Monte Morris did make the country's most recent roster, Anunoby was not listed.
Nigeria should still have a team loaded with NBA talent including Morris, Miami's Precious Achiuwa and KZ Okpala, Detroit's Jahlil Okafor, Minnesota's Josh Okogie, Utah's Udoka Azubuike, and a handful of other NBA players who earned invites.
Anunoby is originally from London, England, however, his parents are Nigerian.
The Nigerian national team will train in California before playing three exhibition games in Las Vegas in mid-July.
