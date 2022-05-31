Skip to main content
Report: NBA Front Offices Targeting OG Anunoby as Potential Trade Piece

Report: NBA Front Offices Targeting OG Anunoby as Potential Trade Piece

Raptors forward OG Anunoby has piqued the interest of NBA teams who believe he could be traded this offseason

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Raptors forward OG Anunoby has piqued the interest of NBA teams who believe he could be traded this offseason

OG Anunoby appears to be creating quite the buzz around NBA circles these days.

The Toronto Raptors forward has reportedly emerged in trade chatted as a player to watch this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. Anunoby has not directly expressed his discontent with the organization, however, there's a belief among rival front offices that the 24-year-old has grown dissatisfied with his role, per Fischer.

Anunoby did not voice any frustration with the team during his exit interviews following the season and was repeatedly mentioned as a member of the core moving forward by Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri. At one point Ujiri went so far as to explicitly state that Toronto's core would remain intact through the offseason.

"Perhaps the conversation around him has been driven more by external interest in acquiring the fifth-year forward's services," Fischer notes.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

If Anunoby actually does become available, the asking price from the Raptors is certainly going to be steep. Despite his injury-plagued career thus far, he remains a valuable 3-and-D wing player and the type of prospect NBA teams are clamoring for these days.

"Anunoby's trade value is seen as greater than Detroit's known asking price for Grant: two first-round picks or a first and a promising rookie-scale prospect," Fischer added.

Anunoby has two more guaranteed years left on his contract before a $19.9 player option kicks in for 2024-25. He'll be expected to opt out of that year.

Further Reading

Should the Raptors trade for the 7th pick? Toronto's vision for the future is already clear

All-NBA honors just validates the work: Pascal Siakam says he's now focused on getting even better

Khem Birch undergoes surgery to clean up ailing right knee

USATSI_18390922_168390270_lowres
News

Kyle Lowry Calls 1st Season With Miami Heat a 'Wasted Year' Without Another Ring

By Aaron Rose19 hours ago
USATSI_17972674_168390270_lowres
News

Should the Raptors Trade For the 7th Pick? Toronto's Vision For the Future Is Already Clear

By Aaron RoseMay 29, 2022
USATSI_12910985_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Shares the Advice He'd Give to His Younger Self

By Aaron RoseMay 27, 2022
USATSI_17983938_168390270_lowres (2)
News

All-NBA Honors Just Validates the Work: Pascal Siakam Says He's Now Focused on Getting Even Better

By Aaron RoseMay 27, 2022
USATSI_17916516_168390270_lowres
News

Potential Raptors Draft Target Justin Lewis Posts Photo from Toronto

By Aaron RoseMay 27, 2022
elijah-fisher (2)
News

Canadian Prospect Elijah Fisher Announces Commitment to Texas Tech

By Aaron RoseMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18059947_168390270_lowres
News

Khem Birch Undergoes Surgery to Clean Up Ailing Right Knee

By Aaron RoseMay 26, 2022
USATSI_18154124_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Pascal Siakam Reclaims Spot as One of NBA's Best With All-NBA Honors for 2021-22

By Aaron RoseMay 24, 2022