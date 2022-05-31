Report: NBA Front Offices Targeting OG Anunoby as Potential Trade Piece

OG Anunoby appears to be creating quite the buzz around NBA circles these days.

The Toronto Raptors forward has reportedly emerged in trade chatted as a player to watch this summer, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer. Anunoby has not directly expressed his discontent with the organization, however, there's a belief among rival front offices that the 24-year-old has grown dissatisfied with his role, per Fischer.

Anunoby did not voice any frustration with the team during his exit interviews following the season and was repeatedly mentioned as a member of the core moving forward by Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri. At one point Ujiri went so far as to explicitly state that Toronto's core would remain intact through the offseason.

"Perhaps the conversation around him has been driven more by external interest in acquiring the fifth-year forward's services," Fischer notes.

If Anunoby actually does become available, the asking price from the Raptors is certainly going to be steep. Despite his injury-plagued career thus far, he remains a valuable 3-and-D wing player and the type of prospect NBA teams are clamoring for these days.

"Anunoby's trade value is seen as greater than Detroit's known asking price for Grant: two first-round picks or a first and a promising rookie-scale prospect," Fischer added.

Anunoby has two more guaranteed years left on his contract before a $19.9 player option kicks in for 2024-25. He'll be expected to opt out of that year.

