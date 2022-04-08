Skip to main content
Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa Questionable, No Other Regulars Listed

Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa Questionable, No Other Regulars Listed

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby against the Houston Rockets with no other regulars ruled out for now

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will be without OG Anunoby against the Houston Rockets with no other regulars ruled out for now

For now, OG Anunoby will be the only regular sidelined for the Toronto Raptors in Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets.

Toronto has been targeting a Sunday return for the 24-year-old forward who has been out with a right thigh bruise he suffered last Friday against the Orlando Magic. 

The team has also listed Precious Achiuwa as questionable with a left knee contusion. No other regulars are listed, though it's expected at least some of Toronto's core group will get the night off on the second night of a back-to-back in a pretty meaningless game. Fred VanVleet was a last minute addition to the injury report on Thursday and may miss Friday's game as well. Pascal Siakam too could be in line for a night off after playing 37 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

If more of the regulars do miss time, Scottie Barnes will likely be asked to shoulder a bigger offensive load as he tries to chase down Evan Mobley for the Rookie of the Year award. Don't be surprised if Toronto tries to pump up his box score stats a little more in the final two games as they push for his awards candidacy.

The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon, Dennis Schroder, and Christian Wood as they vie for the No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam puts stamp on All-NBA case as Raptors show they're ready for the 76ers

Hawks players explain why the Raptors are one of the NBA's most annoying teams to face

Nick Nurse & Fred VanVleet discuss how far the Raptors have come defensively on their trek toward another championship

FPxTby5XMAg31YM
News

Danny Green Gifts Scottie Barnes His Championship Jacket

By Aaron Rose1 hour ago
USATSI_17658673_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Rockets

By Aaron Rose2 hours ago
USATSI_18040511_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam Puts Stamp on All-NBA Case as Raptors Show They're Ready for the 76ers

By Aaron Rose14 hours ago
USATSI_15772057_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby Targeting Sunday Return

By Aaron Rose18 hours ago
USATSI_17941344_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. 76ers

By Aaron RoseApr 7, 2022
USATSI_17941342_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Matisse Thybulle Ruled 'Ineligible to Play' vs. Raptors in Toronto, OG Anunoby Listed as Questionable

By Aaron RoseApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18027912_168390270_lowres
News

Hawks Players Explain Why the Raptors Are One of the NBA's Most Annoying Teams to Face

By Aaron RoseApr 6, 2022
USATSI_18027086_168390270_lowres
News

Nick Nurse & Fred VanVleet Discuss How Far the Raptors Have Come Defensively On their Trek Toward Another Championship

By Aaron RoseApr 6, 2022