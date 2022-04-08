Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa Questionable, No Other Regulars Listed

For now, OG Anunoby will be the only regular sidelined for the Toronto Raptors in Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets.

Toronto has been targeting a Sunday return for the 24-year-old forward who has been out with a right thigh bruise he suffered last Friday against the Orlando Magic.

The team has also listed Precious Achiuwa as questionable with a left knee contusion. No other regulars are listed, though it's expected at least some of Toronto's core group will get the night off on the second night of a back-to-back in a pretty meaningless game. Fred VanVleet was a last minute addition to the injury report on Thursday and may miss Friday's game as well. Pascal Siakam too could be in line for a night off after playing 37 minutes against the Philadelphia 76ers.

If more of the regulars do miss time, Scottie Barnes will likely be asked to shoulder a bigger offensive load as he tries to chase down Evan Mobley for the Rookie of the Year award. Don't be surprised if Toronto tries to pump up his box score stats a little more in the final two games as they push for his awards candidacy.

The Rockets will be without Eric Gordon, Dennis Schroder, and Christian Wood as they vie for the No. 1 pick in next year's NBA Draft.

