Celtics Say O.G. Anunoby is An All-Star & Defensive Player of the Year Candidate

Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart praised OG Anunoby as a potential All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year Candidate for the Toronto Raptors

Jayson Tatum had a message for O.G. Anunoby before action tipped off Monday night in Toronto.

I'll probably see you in Utah for the All-Star game, the Boston Celtics superstar told Anunoby, but tonight, you're not going to play like an All-Star.

It's been an incredible journey for the Toronto Raptors forward, said Tatum who has known Anunoby since their days playing AAU basketball together for the St. Louis Eagles back in 2013. The 25-year-old has developed into one of the league's best young two-way players, an elite 3-and-D role player, and a potential All-Star candidate this season.

"I'm really happy for him. Just to see how much his game has developed from when we were 15 years old to now," Tatum said. "Hell of a player. Somebody I love competing against him. Hell of a defender as well."

Anunoby's offense has been quite good, at least relatively speaking, but it's his defense that could earn him All-Star consideration. He leads the league in steals, ranks third in deflections per game, and is by almost every defensive metric one of the most versatile and defensively stout players in the game.

"That's a guy you've got to watch when he's on the court, when he's around, he's physical, he's athletic enough to guard anybody, he's strong enough to guard anybody," said the reigning defensive player of the year Marcus Smart. "He's a great defender and one day I wouldn't be surprised if he's in the DPOY race or wins it."

All-Star game voting opens on Dec. 25 and runs through Jan. 22. The game is scheduled to take place in Salt Lake City on Feb. 19, 2023.

