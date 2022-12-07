Raptors Notebook: Lakers Coach Praises O.G. Anunoby's Development

It was just a year ago that Darvin Ham was an assistant coach for the Milwaukee Bucks, admiring O.G. Anunoby from afar as one of the league's top 3-and-D prospects.

Even as Anunoby struggled against the Bucks, it was clear the Toronto Raptors forward was talented, with the kind of size, strength, and athleticism that made him a defensive star. This season, though, Anunoby's game has jumped to another level.

"He's been more deliberate with his attack. They're running stuff for him, he's really added to his game," Ham said pre-game Wednesday evening. "It's a coming out party where he's just really, you know, 'I'm a player too. Me. Over here.' Not just Fred [VanVleet], not just Pascal [Siakam], obviously Scottie [Barnes] is a young phenomenal player as well that'll get better and better and better as he grows and progresses in the league, and Gary Trent Jr., but O.G. is really putting it all together as the total package."

What had initially seemed like a minor ankle injury for Juancho Hernangomez appears to be a little worse than expected. The 27-year-old forward will miss the rest of this week and likely won't be back until at some point late next week, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

Scrapping the Gameplan

Things should be a little easier for the Raptors on Wednesday night with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis sidelined, but Toronto knows not to underestimate shorthanded opponents. It was just over a month ago that Toronto was blown out by the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers.

“I expect these guys to really come out tonight. Probably a lot of guys who see some opportunities to do some things," Nurse said. "They’ve certainly got guys who have scored and played and who have done so throughout their careers, so I’m sure they’ll be ready to do.”

