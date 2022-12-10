O.G. Anunoby Pops Up on Raptors Injury Report Ahead of Magic Rematch

The Toronto Raptors say O.G. Anunoby is battling left hip soreness and is questionable to play the Orlando Magic on Sunday

O.G. Anunoby has suddenly appeared on the Toronto Raptors' injury report ahead of Sunday's rematch against the Orlando Magic.

The 25-year-old has yet to miss a game this season but is now battling left hip soreness and is questionable to play Sunday, the Raptors announced. He is joined on the injury report by Precious Achiuwa, Otto Porter Jr., and Juancho Hernangomez who all remain out.

Losing Anunoby would once again throw Toronto's rotations out of sync. The Raptors had finally settled on a top-eight group with the four regular starters and Christian Koloko with Gary Trent Jr., Thad Young, and Chris Boucher coming off the bench. Any missed time from Anunoby would disrupt the chemistry that was beginning to develop in that group.

Achiuwa is expected to return later this month as he works his way back from a severe right ankle sprain. Expect him to slide into that top-five group when he does return, assuming he can regain the form he showed during the second half of last year.

The timeline for Porter's return is a little less clear. He continues to battle a dislocated toe. He's played in just eight games this season and will likely need some time to ramp up physically once he is cleared for basketball activities.

