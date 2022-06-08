Raptors Assistant GM Shoots Down Rumors that OG Anunoby is Upset in Toronto

Dan Tolzman scoffed at the notion OG Anunoby is unhappy with his role within the Toronto Raptors.

Have you heard anything about Anunoby being unhappy, I asked.

"Not at all," the Raptors assistant general manager said Wednesday afternoon. "Those sorts of discussions and feelings are a little above my paygrade, but I can tell you from my seat, yeah, it's definitely something that I have no comment on, because I don't see any reason why any of that's real."

It was the first comment from the organization since Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer suggested he'd heard Anunoby was upset from rival organizations.

"Two sources with knowledge of the dynamic told B/R that Anunoby has not directly expressed discontent with his situation with the Raptors. Perhaps the conversation around him has been driven more by external interest in acquiring the fifth-year forward's services," Fischer reported.

Anunoby's name has reportedly been floated by other front offices but Toronto has shown no interest in trading the 6-foot-7 forward this summer. Raptors president Masai Ujiri said he plans to keep the roster intact for next year and will use the mid-level exception to make minor moves to improve the team.

Further Reading

Report: Raptors Adrian Griffin among candidates for Jazz head coaching job

Report: Raptors hosted Arkansas' JD Notae on pre-draft visit

Report: NBA front offices targeting OG Anunoby as potential trade piece