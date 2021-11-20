Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    OG Anunoby & Yuta Watanabe Upgraded to Questionable for Raptors
    Publish date:

    OG Anunoby & Yuta Watanabe Upgraded to Questionable for Raptors

    The Toronto Raptors have upgraded Yuta Watanabe and OG Anunoby to questionable suggesting the two forwards should be nearing a return
    Author:

    John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors have upgraded Yuta Watanabe and OG Anunoby to questionable suggesting the two forwards should be nearing a return

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be on the mend.

    The team has listed both OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, suggesting at the very least the two forwards aren't too far away from returning.

    That's big news for the Raptors who had sounded pessimistic about Anunoby's hip pointer injury. It was just two days ago that Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby could be out "a while."

    Recommended Articles

    Watanabe's status seems to indicate the Japanese forward is nearing a return to the court for the first time this season. He's been battling a calf strain he suffered in the preseason.

    Getting Anunoby and Watanabe back would once again disrupt Toronto's rotation. Anunoby will, of course, slide back into the starting lineup, though it remains unclear if Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr., or Scottie Barnes will be moved to the bench. Watanabe should return to the back of the rotation with his minutes likely cutting into Chris Boucher and Svi Mykhailiuk's.

    Further Reading

    Pascal Siakam silences critics with stellar bounce-back performance vs. Kings

    Taking Open 3s Has Become a Must for Scottie Barnes

    Scottie Barnes takes pole position in Rookie of the Year odds

    USATSI_16892955_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    OG Anunoby & Yuta Watanabe Upgraded to Questionable for Raptors

    17 seconds ago
    USATSI_17195782_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Voices His Frustration With the Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17145146_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam Silences Critics With Stellar Bounce-Back Performance vs. Kings

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_15983409_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Unvaccinated Athletes Will be Prohibited From Entering Canada

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17160991_168390270_lowres
    News

    Scottie Barnes Responds to Being Among the NBA's Rookie of the Year Frontrunners

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17161080_168390270_lowres
    News

    Taking Open 3s Has Become a Must for Scottie Barnes

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_15501252_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Kings

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_17190150_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Continue to Show Major Defensive Issues in Blowout Loss to Jazz

    Nov 18, 2021