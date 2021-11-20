OG Anunoby & Yuta Watanabe Upgraded to Questionable for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors appear to be on the mend.

The team has listed both OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe as questionable for Sunday night's game against the Golden State Warriors, suggesting at the very least the two forwards aren't too far away from returning.

That's big news for the Raptors who had sounded pessimistic about Anunoby's hip pointer injury. It was just two days ago that Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Anunoby could be out "a while."

Watanabe's status seems to indicate the Japanese forward is nearing a return to the court for the first time this season. He's been battling a calf strain he suffered in the preseason.

Getting Anunoby and Watanabe back would once again disrupt Toronto's rotation. Anunoby will, of course, slide back into the starting lineup, though it remains unclear if Khem Birch, Gary Trent Jr., or Scottie Barnes will be moved to the bench. Watanabe should return to the back of the rotation with his minutes likely cutting into Chris Boucher and Svi Mykhailiuk's.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam silences critics with stellar bounce-back performance vs. Kings

Taking Open 3s Has Become a Must for Scottie Barnes

Scottie Barnes takes pole position in Rookie of the Year odds