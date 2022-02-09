Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Thunder

Skip to main content
The Toronto Raptors look to extend their winning streak against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Here's where to watch, betting odds, and injury reports

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have a golden opportunity to extend their winning streak to seven straight on Wednesday night when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • Toronto's hot streak has come almost exclusively against tough Eastern Conference teams right in the thick of the playoff chase. That won't be the case Wednesday night and the Raptors need to make sure they don't have one of those letdown games they were prone to early in the year. Dropping two games to the lowly Thunder this year would not be a good look.
  • Hug watch! With the trade deadline just one day away, you never know when the Raptors are going to strike with a deal. Considering Goran Dragic isn't with the team, he won't be getting any hugs, but it's possible Malachi Flynn is moved ahead of 3 p.m. Thursday.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors are fully healthy for Monday.

The Thunder will be without Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Mike Muscala, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Isaiah Roby, and Aaron Wiggins.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -9.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 205.5.

Further Reading

5 takeaway from Bobby Webster's pre-trade deadline press conference

Raptors weather Hornets storm with another character-building win

The Raptors face big decisions as the trade deadline nears

