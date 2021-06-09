Report: Ontario Sports Teams Seeking Provincial Approval to Begin Admitting Fans into Stadiums

A committee representing the Toronto Raptors and Ontario's sports teams has asked the government to begin slowly reopening local sports stadiums

The odds of a Toronto Raptors return home next season seem to get better by the day.

A committee representing Ontario's professional sports teams including the Raptors has reportedly asked the provincial government to approve a gradual re-opening of local stadiums, according to TSN's Dave Naylor.

The committee, reportedly put together by Ontario's Minister of Heritage, Sports and Tourism, Lisa MaLeod, and fronted by MLSE chief venues and operations officer, Nick Eaves, has presented the Ontario government with a proposal to allow 35% capacity into stadiums during Ontario's stage 2 reopening and up to 100% capacity for Stage 3.

Ontario will officially enter stage 1 of its reopening plan on Friday, June 11. Outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people will be permitted, along with outdoor dining of up to four people per table, and non-essential retail stores will be allowed to open at 15% capacity.

The government will move into stage 2 once 70% of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 20% have been fully vaccinated. As of Wednesday, June 9, 70.8% of Ontarians over the age of 12 have received one dose, and 8.7% are fully vaccinated, according to CTV.

Each stage will be at least 21 days, according to the government's plan, meaning Ontario could enter stage 2 as early as July 2 and stage 3 as early as July 23.

Ontario will reach stage 3 once 70% to 80% of adults are vaccinated and 25% are fully vaccinated.

The federal government will reportedly allow fully vaccinated travelers to enter Canada without having to quarantine, according to CTV.

