Raptors vs Magic: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Orlando Magic in a battle of I-4 Sunday night. Here's how to watch and the best bets for the game
The Toronto Raptors will get their first taste of the Orlando Magic this season when Nikola Vucevic and company make the short trip down I-4 to Tampa on Sunday.

It'll be another game without OG Anunoby and potentially Norman Powell who is listed as doubtful with a right quadriceps contusion. Even without Anunoby, the Raptors shouldn't have too much trouble slowing down the Magic. Orlando ranks 28th in the NBA in Offensive Rating and take and takes a staggering number of inefficient mid-range shots.

The key for the Raptors will be slowing down Vucevic who has quietly developed into an offensive threat with a deadly 3-point shot. He's shooting almost 45% from behind the arc this season on just over six 3-point attempts per game. His ability to pick-and-pop could cause some issues for the Raptors who have struggled to defend big centres this season.

Game Details

Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic 

Date: Sunday, January 31, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

Magic TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Florida

Magic Listen: FM 96.9 The Game

Magic Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: Raptors -5.5

Moneyline: TOR - ORL, SAC +189

O/U: 220.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

Fred VanVleet can be found at -120 to go over 1.5 steals. It's not great value, but he's done it in six of the last seven games.

Raptors vs Magic: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game

