Raptors vs Magic: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game
The Toronto Raptors will get their first taste of the Orlando Magic this season when Nikola Vucevic and company make the short trip down I-4 to Tampa on Sunday.
It'll be another game without OG Anunoby and potentially Norman Powell who is listed as doubtful with a right quadriceps contusion. Even without Anunoby, the Raptors shouldn't have too much trouble slowing down the Magic. Orlando ranks 28th in the NBA in Offensive Rating and take and takes a staggering number of inefficient mid-range shots.
The key for the Raptors will be slowing down Vucevic who has quietly developed into an offensive threat with a deadly 3-point shot. He's shooting almost 45% from behind the arc this season on just over six 3-point attempts per game. His ability to pick-and-pop could cause some issues for the Raptors who have struggled to defend big centres this season.
Game Details
Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic
Date: Sunday, January 31, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Amalie Arena
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet
Raptors Listen: TSN 1050
Raptors Stream: Click Here
Magic TV Broadcast: FOX Sports Florida
Magic Listen: FM 96.9 The Game
Magic Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: Raptors -5.5
Moneyline: TOR - ORL, SAC +189
O/U: 220.5
Pick of the Game
Fred VanVleet can be found at -120 to go over 1.5 steals. It's not great value, but he's done it in six of the last seven games.
Further Reading:
The Raptors are heading for a recalibration in the not too distant future
Raptors players are battling with the mental difficulties of pandemic life
The Raptors continue to struggle against below-average NBA teams