NewsCanada Basketball
Search

Norm Powell Out vs. Magic, OG Anunoby Expected to Need Another Week

The Toronto Raptors will be without Norman Powell and OG Anunoby on Sunday night against the Orlando Magic
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Norman Powell and OG Anunoby on Sunday night against the Orlando Magic.

The Powell injury is a little bit less concerning, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. He's battling a right quadriceps contusion but should be back within the next game or so, Nurse said. Anunoby's injury is a little bit more of a long-term injury, according to Nurse. He's battling a left calf strain and will likely miss another week or so, Nurse said.

Anunoby's injury came late in the Indiana Pacers game, according to Nurse. It's unclear when exactly it occurred, but Anunoby did leave the game in the fourth quarter after getting elbowed in the head. He subsequently returned late and finished the game.

With Anunoby and Powell out, Terence Davis II will once again get tabbed for the start on Sunday.

More to come.

Further Reading

Raptors still searching for answers against NBA's biggest centres

Toronto continues to struggle against below-average teams

Nurse: Fred VanVleet should definitely be an all-star

USATSI_15482334_168390270_lowres
News

Norm Powell Out vs. Magic, OG Anunoby Expected to Need Another Week

USATSI_15419486_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Underperforming Raptors Plagued by Crunch Time Woes

USATSI_14700864_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Still Searching For Answers Against NBA's Biggest Centres

USATSI_13727995_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Raptors vs Magic: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game

USATSI_15501252_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Continue To Struggle Against Below Average Teams

USATSI_15478218_168390270_lowres
News

OG Anunoby, Norman Powell OUT against the Sacramento Kings

USATSI_15482611_168390270_lowres
News

Nurse: VanVleet Should Definitely be an All-Star

USATSI_15436853_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors vs Kings: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Friday's Game