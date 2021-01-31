Norm Powell Out vs. Magic, OG Anunoby Expected to Need Another Week

The Toronto Raptors will be without Norman Powell and OG Anunoby on Sunday night against the Orlando Magic

The Toronto Raptors will once again be without Norman Powell and OG Anunoby on Sunday night against the Orlando Magic.

The Powell injury is a little bit less concerning, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. He's battling a right quadriceps contusion but should be back within the next game or so, Nurse said. Anunoby's injury is a little bit more of a long-term injury, according to Nurse. He's battling a left calf strain and will likely miss another week or so, Nurse said.

Anunoby's injury came late in the Indiana Pacers game, according to Nurse. It's unclear when exactly it occurred, but Anunoby did leave the game in the fourth quarter after getting elbowed in the head. He subsequently returned late and finished the game.

With Anunoby and Powell out, Terence Davis II will once again get tabbed for the start on Sunday.

