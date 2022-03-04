Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Magic

The Toronto Raptors are going to have to quickly regroup from a disappointing loss Thursday night as they look toward the Orlando Magic who come to town for a 7:30 p.m. tipoff Friday.

What to Watch For

Thursday night was another one of those Detroit Pistons disaster games for Toronto who can't seem to beat Dwane Casey. With the Magic up next, the Raptors have to move on quickly. They can't afford to lose back-to-back games to the league's bottom dwellers.

Friday night will once again be a battle between Scottie Barnes and Jalen Suggs, the fourth and fifth picks from the 2021 NBA Draft who will forever be tied together based on Toronto's surprise decision to go with the Florida State product at No. 4. Suggs has been solid on a lackluster Magic team, but Barnes has certainly proven to be the right pick at least for this season.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have yet to release an injury report, but OG Anunoby will be out. Expect Fred VanVleet to remain questionable.

The Magic will be without Bol Bol, Moritz Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -7.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 221.5.

