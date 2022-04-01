Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Magic

The Toronto Raptors will once again be looking to pull even with the Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference standings with a victory over the lowly Orlando Magic at 7 p.m. Friday night.

What to Watch For

Scottie Barnes was a little slow in the first half on Wednesday night, to the point that Toronto decided to sit him down in favor of Precious Achiuwa to start the second half. It's not an overly concerning trend, but at times this season, Barnes has been tentative early in games before finding his groove in the second half. The Raptors are trying to break him of that and a lackluster Orlando team should offer a chance to get hot early.

Fred VanVleet was a defensive menace in his last outing and looked as fresh as he has at any point since the All-Star break. Hopefully that continues Friday as he battles through that ailing right knee injury.

Jalen Suggs won't play Friday night, but it's funny to look back and remember how shocked people were, myself included, that Toronto passed on Suggs to select Barnes fourth overall.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Yuta Watanabe as questionable. Malachi Flynn remains out.

The Magic will be without Suggs, Jonathan Isaac, and Bol Bol. Wendell Carter Jr. is questionable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -10 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 218.

