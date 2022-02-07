LaMelo Ball Tops Pascal Siakam For Eastern Conference All-Star Replacement

Pascal Siakam will not be heading to Cleveland for All-Star Weekend.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver has awarded LaMelo Ball and Dejounte Murray the two injury replacement spots for the All-Star Game later this month, the league announced Monday. Ball replaced Kevin Durant while Murray subs in for Draymond Green.

There had been some hope that Siakam would replace Durant and join Fred VanVleet as a second member of the Toronto Raptors in the game. Siakam has been playing the best basketball of his career and is averaging 21.4 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists to Ball's 19.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 7.5 assists.

"He's certainly played to the (All-Star) level of that," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Siakam last week. "I always think people start talking about who's playing well and all that stuff really early and he wasn't there. So I think the only thing that probably stopped him from being one."

The Charlotte Hornets did not have anyone selected to the All-Star game and considering their 28-26 record, there's an argument to be made that Ball deserved to go.

Ball beat out Jarrett Allen, Jrue Holiday, and his teammate Miles Bridges who were all considered to be in the running for the final spot.

Siakam will have a chance to prove Silver wrong on Monday night when the Raptors take on the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET.

Further Reading

The Raptors face big decisions as the trade deadline nears

Chemistry is key as Raptors head into trade deadline week

Pascal Siakam shows he deserves a spot in the All-Star Game in victory over Hawks