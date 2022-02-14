James Harden Injury Potentially Creates Opening for Pascal Siakam in All-Star Game

Pascal Siakam may end up being an NBA All-Star this season after all.

The 27-year-old Toronto Raptors forward is among the leading candidates to replace James Harden in this weekend's upcoming All-Star Game. Harden, is expected to be out through the break as he continues to rehab his left hamstring, the Philadelphia 76ers announced Monday.

Siakam has been playing at an All-Star level since mid-December when he finally found his groove following offseason shoulder surgery. He's averaging 22.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists per game this year. He's checked every statistical box as an All-Star player, though his first month of the season could keep him out of the game.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver will make the final call for injury replacements. Siakam was already passed over when Silver chose LaMelo Ball to replace Kevin Durant in the game. Replacements are not done positionally, meaning Siakam is eligible to replace Harden as a guard and will presumably play on LeBron James' team should he make the game.

Siakam had said he had planned to go "somewhere nice" over the All-Star break, though whatever plans he had made will certainly have to be canceled should he earn a spot. He had previously said it would be an honor to join Fred VanVleet in Cleveland, having entered the league alongside the All-Star guard.

Expect Jarrett Allen and Jrue Holiday to also be considered.

