Jarrett Allen Earns All-Star Game Nod Over Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam was snubbed again by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver who selected Cleveland Cavaliers big Jarrett Allen for the All-Star Game

Mitchell Leff-USA TODAY Sports

Pascal Siakam has once again been snubbed for NBA All-Star Game honors.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has announced Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden in the All-Star Game, following news that Harden will be out through the All-Star break, the league announced Monday.

The decision presumably came down to Allen, Siakam, and a very few select others. Being in Cleveland may have swung the decision in Allen's favor considering he's the hometown player and won't have to travel far for the game compared to Siakam who said he'd already made plans for the week.

On paper, though, Siakam's numbers have been better than Allen's. He's averaging 22.1 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game compared to Allen who is averaging 16.2 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Siakam's last chance to make the All-Star Game may come down to Zach LaVine's availability. The Chicago Bulls' guard is battling an ailing left knee and may be forced to skip the game this weekend. Should that happen, Siakam seems like the leading candidate to fill in, though that has been the case twice already when Silver replaced Harden and Kevin Durant earlier in the month.

Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, and Precious Achiuwa will all be heading to Cleveland with the latter two playing in the Rising Stars game.

