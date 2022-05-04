Skip to main content
Nick Nurse Likens Pascal Siakam's Work Ethic to Kawhi Leonard's

Nick Nurse Likens Pascal Siakam's Work Ethic to Kawhi Leonard's

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse thinks Pascal Siakam understands how to be a superstar just like Kawhi Leonard did

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse thinks Pascal Siakam understands how to be a superstar just like Kawhi Leonard did

Kawhi Leonard wasn't much for the fanfare during his brief tenure with the Toronto Raptors.

He was workman-like, possibly robotic with his work ethic, as Raptors coach Nick Nurse recalled. There was a steadfastness in his determination to be great and a willingness to do the work.

"You guys know that I used to say this about Kawhi, like, he understands what a day looks like to be a great player," Nurse said.

Today, Pascal Siakam has that same understanding, Nurse said. It doesn't matter what happened the night before, the 28-year-old is back in the gym trying to get better day after day.

"He surprised me a lot this year of some of the nights he'd have a 43-minute night, 30 points, 10 rebounds, And I'd roll in here at 8:15 am and he'd be out here at eight o'clock in the morning and make me tired seeing him out there," Nurse said. "There's just nothing that kind of veers him off that, not even heavy played hard played game. He comes in and he's right back to work and he's in the weight room."

That relationship between Nurse and Siakam has been mended after whatever overblown issues there may have been last season. There's a level of mutual respect between the two, the head coach and the team's best player, that's crucial for Toronto's success.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

"He and I would sit down a little more regularly and early on in the season and the messages were pretty similar," Nurse said. "They were get out and run, get out and push it, get out and get to the rim, get on the offensive glass, when you draw two get off it, shoot more threes and then play defense like you're capable, rebound like you're capable and play complete like you can."

It wasn't pretty early on in the season during Siakam's first few games back from offseason shoulder surgery, but once he found his groove, he took off. His offense was better than ever before, his playmaking reached a new level, and, most important to Nurse, his defense was where it needed to be.

"I know you guys saw it, that some of those games in the playoffs he was incredible at the defensive end, I mean incredible with some of the stuff he was doing," Nurse said.

Siakam may never reach the heights Leonard did just a few years ago. It would be an incredible leap from a player who is already on the edge of the league's top 15 or so players. But with the work he's putting in, there's no reason another full offseason of development can't have Siakam back next season with even more tools in his All-NBA toolkit.

Further Reading

Masai Ujiri gets emotional praising Pascal Siakam & Raptors forward explains what's next

Nick Nurse explains what he'd like to see from Malachi Flynn moving forward

Nick Nurse discusses Raptors' biggest needs heading into the offseason

USATSI_17877970_168390270_lowres (3)
News

Masai Ujiri Gets Emotional Praising Pascal Siakam & Raptors Forward Explains What's Next

By Aaron Rose3 hours ago
USATSI_14733754_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Masai Ujiri Praises NBA's Black Coaches, Says Raptors' Assistants Are Garnering Interest

By Aaron RoseMay 3, 2022
USATSI_17821721_168390270_lowres
News

Masai Ujiri Says No Teams Have Asked About Nick Nurse: 'They Will Keep Dreaming'

By Aaron RoseMay 3, 2022
USATSI_17828123_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Nick Nurse Explains What He'd Like to See From Malachi Flynn Moving Forward

By Aaron RoseMay 2, 2022
USATSI_17984035_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Nick Nurse Discusses Raptors Biggest Needs Heading Into the Offseason

By Aaron RoseMay 2, 2022
USATSI_18111748_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Nick Nurse Brushes Off Rumors of Lakers Interest: 'I Don't Know Where That Stuff Comes From'

By Aaron RoseMay 2, 2022
USATSI_18102537_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Gary Trent Jr. Discusses Toronto's Bright Future & Why He's so Comfortable with the Raptors

By Aaron RoseApr 30, 2022
USATSI_18171130_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Shares His Offseason Plans & His Love for Toronto During Exit Interviews

By Aaron RoseApr 29, 2022