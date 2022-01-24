Report: 76ers Think Pascal Siakam Isn't a 'Championship-altering Perfect Fit' For Trade

There's no doubt that Pascal Siakam's recent stretch has thrust him squarely into the All-Star game conversation.

Since returning from offseason shoulder surgery, the Toronto Raptors forward is averaging 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists. He's playmaking better than ever before and he's transitioned into a do-it-all forward for Toronto. But, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Philadelphia 76ers don't see the 6-foot-9 forward as a "championship-altering, perfect fits on the roster" worthy of trading Ben Simmons for.

With Simmons still refusing to play in Philadelphia, the 76ers have scoured the league for months trying to find a trade partner for the All-Star guard. They've reportedly had discussions with the Sacramento Kings for De'Aaron Fox, Indiana Pacers for Domantas Sabonis, and, at one point, had talks with the Raptors about trading for Siakam, per Charania.

While a Simmons for Siakam swap is a pretty easy deal to envisision considering their similar contract situations, neither player makes a ton of sense on the other team's roster. Siakam would be another forward alongside Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid, and his lack of three-point shooting (only 33% this season on 3.2 attempts this season) makes the fit a little clunky on a team that could use another guard. For Toronto, Simmons' total lack of three-point shooting would create even more spacing problems on a roster already light on floor spacers.

Had Siakam not bounced back to his All-Star level, it's quite possible Toronto would have been trying to offload the 27-year-old forward at next month's trade deadline. But with the way things are going now, the Raptors seem more than happy to continue letting their core gel this season before making some bigger decisions in the offseason.

