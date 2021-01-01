NewsCanada Basketball
Search

Report: Pascal Siakam Out Due to Disciplinary Reasons

The Toronto Raptors will not start Pascal Siakam against the New York Knicks, moving Norman Powell into the starting lineup
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Pascal Siakam will be a healthy scratch for the Toronto Raptors on Thursday night against the New York Knicks. The decision to bench Siakam is reportedly due to disciplinary reasons after he fouled out and walked off the court at the end of Toronto's 100-93 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

With Siakam out, the Raptors will bump Norman Powell into the starting lineup and shift OG Anunoby over to the power forward position.

The 26-year-old Siakam has had a disappointing start to the 2020-21 season. He's averaging 18.7 points on 39% shooting with just two points scored in the fourth quarter.

He fouled out of the Raptors' last game against the Philadelphia 76ers and immediately walked off the court toward the locker room with time remaining in the game. Nurse was asked about the incident after the game and said he hadn't seen it.

“I’m sure I will hear about it," Nurse said. "I’ll address it when I get back in the locker room. I’m sure he was frustrated. He had a difficult night at the offensive end, and obviously, he fouled out. I’m sure he was frustrated.”

While Siakam has struggled to start the year, Powell has not played particularly well either. He's scored just six points on 17% shooting through the Raptors' first three games of the year.

USATSI_15374635_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Pascal Siakam Out Due to Disciplinary Reasons

USATSI_15315623_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Nick Nurse Ready to Tinker with Rotation Against Knicks

USATSI_13952174_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors vs. Knicks: How to Watch, Live Stream, & Odds for Thursday's Game

USATSI_15375637_168390270_lowres
News

Alex Len Getting Used to New Role As Raptors' Big Centre Stopper

USATSI_15374642_168390270_lowres
News

Losing Has Created "Tension" Within Raptors Locker Room

USATSI_13754245_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Report: Raptors Made "Courtesy Call" on Harden

USATSI_15375644_168390270_lowres
News

Does the Raptors' 0-3 Start Warrant Panicking?

USATSI_15374635_168390270_lowres
News

Siakam's Fourth Quarter Woes Stem From Tentativeness at the Rim

USATSI_13911373_168390270_lowres
News

Must See: Johnson & Lowry Surprise 76ers at the Free-Throw Line