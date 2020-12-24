Siakam Shows Impressive Playmaking in Matchup of Reigning MIPs

When Toronto Raptors assistant coach Chris Finch spoke to the media for the first time back in training camp he evoked the name Brandon Ingram. The 51-year-old assistant had spent three seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans and was a part of the coaching staff that helped Ingram earn the NBA's Most Improved Player last season.

Ingram blew up last year, taking his game to another level as he moved out of the shadow of LeBron James in Los Angeles and into the spotlight as the Pelicans No. 1 guy. He showed an ability not just to score — something he's shown he can do at an elite level — but also to playmake for others, using the attention defences pay him to create open shots for his teammates.

To Finch, that was the part of Pascal Siakam's game that had the most room to grow. He had seen how defences swarmed Siakam in the NBA's Orlando Bubble and now he wanted to help Siakam become a more well-rounded basketball player.

"I think we can probably generate some more playmaking from him," Finch said of Siakam in early December. "If you can get two on the ball you are getting an advantage pretty much everywhere else. I think these are things we can use to our advantage with him, rather than just kind of a great scorer which he has been able to become in all kinds of different capacities."

On Wednesday night, the Raptors got to see just how far Ingram has come as a playmaker and maybe a sneak peek at what's in store for Siakam in his first year working with Finch.

Ingram certainly stole the show in the Raptors opener, scoring 24 points with 11 assists and nine rebounds. But for as impressive as that statline might seem, it wasn't as if Ingram was making particularly difficult plays. Instead, he just took what the Raptors were giving him. Whenever they blitzed him, he found the open man, hitting Lonzo Ball and Eric Bledsoe for open 3s.



For Siakam, things were a little bit quieter, but that wasn't entirely his doing. He finished the game with 20 points and six assists but showed some of those impressive playmaking skills the Raptors are hoping to get from him this year.

"I think once you become a scorer like he is you're going to have to play make just because they're going to send multiple defenders to you," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Siakam's performance against the Pelicans. "And I think he's getting better at that. And I really do. I thought he made some good plays."

Comparing the two players isn't entirely fair as Nurse pointed out post-game. Ingram is a very fluid scorer with refined footwork whereas Siakam is more of a downhill attacker still learning to create his own shot as a No. 1 guy. But their progress as a playmaker will be very much the same.

The goal for Siakam this season will be to keep it simple. Much like Ingram showed on Wednesday, don't force things. When the defence swarm, find the open man. Siakam showed some of that in the Raptors opener and it will be key for him going forward.