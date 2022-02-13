Nikola Jokic & Michael Malone Praise Raptors' Unorthodox Style & Pascal Siakam's 'All-Star' Level Play

For a moment there in the first quarter Saturday night, it looked like Nikola Jokic was playing against middle schoolers.

The Toronto Raptors simply had no answers for the 6-foot-11 reigning NBA MVP. He scored or assisted on 22 of the Denver Nuggets' 31 first-quarter points, having his ways with whomever the Raptors sent his way. It was the kind of first-quarter performance that exposed every flaw in Toronto's unorthodox roster that remains without a single player 6-foot-10 or taller. And yet, the Raptors found a way to hang around, eventually slowing Jokic and holding the Serbian behemoth, who has at least 50 pounds on Toronto's heaviest player, to just seven points in the second half.

"I think it’s a good (thing) when you have five guys (who are) 6’5, 6’6, 6’7, 6’8, whatever it is," said Jokic who finished the night with 28 points on 10-for-16 shooting. "They make (the) court shorter, smaller. They scramble really well. They fight. They cover for each other. They play together defensively."

Toronto's most successful stretches Saturday came when the Nuggets went to their undersized bench with the 5-foot-10 Facundo Campazzo, 6-foot-2 Bryn Forbes, and 6-foot-4 Austin Rivers taking the court against Toronto's all-6-foot-8 bench lineup. It allowed the Raptors to swarm defensively and attack mismatches on the offensive end.

"They play kind of a different kind of basketball," said Jokic who laughed about the size difference in those bench units.

Toronto's unusual style allowed Pascal Siakam to pick on mismatches all night. He repeatedly beat Aaron Gordon with his size, getting the Nuggets forward on his back foot before stepping back and nailing a floater just in front of the rim.

"He was at a high level tonight," said Nuggets coach Michael Malone. "He’s scoring, he’s playmaking, he’s rebounding, he’s defending, and that’s why he’s been an All-Star in this league. He has that type of talent and potential. So, yeah, he’s a helluva player."

