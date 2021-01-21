Pascal Siakam "Questionable" for Friday's Game

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam is questionable with a groin injury for Friday's game against the Miami Heat

The Toronto Raptors may be without Pascal Siakam who is listed as "questionable" for Friday due to a lingering groin injury he reaggravated on Wednesday against the Miami Heat.

Late in the first quarter of Toronto's last game, Siakam went up for a dunk and appeared to be fouled by Precious Achiuwa. No foul was called and instead Siakam landed awkwardly on his left leg and walked off the court.

"When he got clobbered on the arm on the dunk, is that the one you’re talking about?" Nurse joked after the game, upset by the lack of a foul call.

Though he did return, he said after the game he was still feeling the effects of the fall.

"I'm just a little scary fall," he said. "I mean, my groin’s been bothering me for a little bit, so that was definitely unfortunate."

The 26-year-old did not practice with the team Thursday and is listed as questionable for Friday's game.

"He’s a little sore," Nurse said Thursday. "I don’t know what the outcome is for his status for tomorrow but he is a little sore."

Siakam has already missed one game this season after being benched for disciplinary reasons against the New York Knicks. The Raptors won that New Year's Eve game 100-83, though beating the Miami Heat on Friday without Siakam will be a much tougher task.