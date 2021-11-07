Raptors Start Small Without Precious Achiuwa; Khem Birch Sidelined With Knee Injury

The Toronto Raptors are going small.

With Pascal Siakam back healthy, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has decided to throw his five best players in starting lineup and pull Precious Achiuwa from the lineup. Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Siakam will take the court in the starting five on Sunday afternoon.

"I don't see it as being that small when you're talking about Scottie, OG, (and) Pascal. That's pretty good size," Nurse said Saturday.

Siakam will be on a minutes restriction, Nurse said, as he continues to work his way back into game shape. The strategy for doling out those minutes is always a little complicated.

"I think that I do do a bit of the planning but you just kind of got to read it once the ball goes up and see how he looks and how it feels and what the matchups are," Nurse said.

Alex McKechnie, the team's Vice President of Player Health & Performance, will keep an eye on those minutes and remind Nurse if things are getting a little out of control.

Khem Birch Bangs Knee

Just as the Raptors were beginning to get healthy with Siakam back in the lineup, center Khem Birch banged his knee and will miss Sunday's game. It doesn't sound as though it'll be anything too serious, Nurse said pre-game. His MRI came back clean.

"Just a couple two or three days, they think. Just give him today to get the swelling under control," Nurse said.

