Skip to main content
    • November 7, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Raptors Start Small Without Precious Achiuwa; Khem Birch Sidelined With Knee Injury

    The Toronto Raptors will start with Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, and Scottie Barnes on Sunday
    Author:

    The Toronto Raptors are going small.

    With Pascal Siakam back healthy, Raptors coach Nick Nurse has decided to throw his five best players in starting lineup and pull Precious Achiuwa from the lineup. Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, and Siakam will take the court in the starting five on Sunday afternoon.

    "I don't see it as being that small when you're talking about Scottie, OG, (and) Pascal. That's pretty good size," Nurse said Saturday.

    Siakam will be on a minutes restriction, Nurse said, as he continues to work his way back into game shape. The strategy for doling out those minutes is always a little complicated. 

    Recommended Articles

    "I think that I do do a bit of the planning but you just kind of got to read it once the ball goes up and see how he looks and how it feels and what the matchups are," Nurse said.

    Alex McKechnie, the team's Vice President of Player Health & Performance, will keep an eye on those minutes and remind Nurse if things are getting a little out of control.

    Khem Birch Bangs Knee

    Just as the Raptors were beginning to get healthy with Siakam back in the lineup, center Khem Birch banged his knee and will miss Sunday's game. It doesn't sound as though it'll be anything too serious, Nurse said pre-game. His MRI came back clean.

    "Just a couple two or three days, they think. Just give him today to get the swelling under control," Nurse said.

    Further Reading

    Raptors clear Pascal Siakam to return for Sunday

    Raptors winning streak snapped in battle of NBA's top rookies

    New contracts have allowed Khem Birch & Gary Trent Jr. to thrive this season

    USATSI_17097418_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Start Small Without Precious Achiuwa; Khem Birch Sidelined With Knee Injury

    4 minutes ago
    USATSI_15975061_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nets

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16839647_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam is Back: What Does it Mean for Everyone Else?

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_16839640_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Clear Pascal Siakam to Return for Sunday

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_15535526_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Kevin Durant Holds No Grudges Ahead of 1st Return to Toronto Since 2019 Injury

    Nov 6, 2021
    USATSI_17099958_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Winning Streak Snapped in Battle of NBA's Top Rookies

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_17071960_168390270_lowres
    News

    Cavaliers Coach J. B. Bickerstaff Wowed by Scottie Barnes on Day 1

    Nov 5, 2021
    USATSI_17028475_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam Return Nears Ahead of Schedule

    Nov 5, 2021