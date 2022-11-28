Pascal Siakam Announces His Return From Injury Ahead of Cavaliers Game

The wait appears to be over. Pascal Siakam is poised to make his return to the court Monday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nothing is official from the Toronto Raptors who have listed Siakam as questionable to play, but a video posted to Siakam's Instagram suggests he'll be back on the court following over three weeks sidelined with a right adductor strain.

In the video, produced by Tier Zero and Red Bull, Siakam announces his return date as Nov. 28. The post came mere hours after Siakam told an assembled group of reporters that he didn't know exactly when he'd be able to return this week.

"For me, I’m just trying to take it day by day. I kind of just want to be around the team and run around and see how it feels. I’m progressing (with) everything. That’s the good thing," Siakam said Sunday morning.

Siakam has participated in every practice over the past week, though Toronto hasn't done anything too rigorous as the team has battled a bout with a non-COVID illness and a slew of injuries. Assuming he is back, the Raptors will likely take it a little easy with the 28-year-old who has missed 10 straight games dating back to Nov. 4 when he fell awkwardly on a wet spot in Dallas.

Scottie Barnes and Dalano Banton both remain questionable to play. If Barnes can't go Monday, he's almost certainly set to return Wednesday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam is ready to get back on the court after a month spent leading from the sidelines

Chris Boucher continues to provide a spark as Raptors knock off Luka Doncic & the Mavericks

Jeff Dowtin Jr. has been turning heads in limited action: 'He's been pretty solid'