Raptors Provide Updated Timeline on Pascal Siakam's Return & Latest on Scottie Barnes

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors believe Pascal Siakam should be back at some point next week while Scottie Barnes is battling a left knee sprain
Pascal Siakam appears to be heading in the right direction as he works his way back from an adductor strain that's kept him sidelined since early November.

The Toronto Raptors forward has been taking part in non-contact activities with the team and has responded well, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. The team hasn't done much intense practicing lately with so many players sidelined, but Siakam appears to be nearing a return.

"I think they just said by the end of this week, they would ramp him up quite a bit with some speed and some contact and stuff," Nurse added.

As for his return to the court, the team is hoping to have Siakam back at some point next week, possibly in New Orleans on the 30th or in Brooklyn on December 2. 

Scottie Barnes Injury Update

While Siakam may be returning soon, a left knee sprain has popped up for Scottie Barnes. It's unclear exactly when the injury happened, Nurse said. It's possible he injured the knee against Atlanta in what appeared to be a left ankle injury that forced him out of the game briefly in the fourth quarter.

It's not believed to be "terribly bad," Nurse said, and Barnes is listed as questionable to play Wednesday.

Injury Report

Dalano Banton has been upgraded to questionable with a non-COVID illness. He'd previously been battling an ankle injury.

Both Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. have returned to practice and are off the injury report Tuesday.

