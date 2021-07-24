Report: Pascal Siakam 'Considered Available' in Trade Discussions as Raptors Weigh Multiple Trade Options

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly been among the NBA's most aggressive teams and have dangled Pascal Siakam as an available star to trade

The Toronto Raptors are considering all of their options ahead of next week's NBA Draft and that could mean moving one of their franchise cornerstones.

The organization is reportedly exploring all sorts of trades ahead of the draft including trades involving Pascal Siakam who is considered available, according to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer.

Toronto is reportedly among the league's most aggressive teams these days, looking at options including trading down in the draft, trading up in the draft, or trying to acquire an All-Star player, Fischer reported.

This should come as no surprise considering the assistant general manager Dan Tolzman said the organization would weigh all its options ahead of the draft. The Raptors have been linked to a trade involving the Cleveland Cavaliers for No. 3 and presumably Evan Mobley. Reports have also suggested Toronto is looking at trading down for additional draft picks. Ben Simmons' name has reportedly surfaced as a potential trade target for Toronto. A trade involving the Golden State Warriors for their two first-round picks and James Wiseman has been mentioned as an idea for the Raptors. Now Bradley Beal and Damian Lillard's names have been tied for Toronto.

All of this is to say Toronto is certainly doing its due diligence ahead of what should be a franchise-altering draft. The Raptors aren't an organization that expects to be drafting atop the lottery any time soon and therefore owning the No. 4 pick next week is giving Toronto some unforeseen flexibility to make a power move this summer and potentially shake up their roster for the years to come.

