Report: Pascal Siakam Trade Would be Shocking

The Toronto Raptors have no interest in trading Pascal Siakam despite the trade rumors that continue to surface surrounding the former all-star

Despite all the Pascal Siakam trade rumors that have popped up lately, the Toronto Raptors reportedly have shown no interest in moving on from the former all-star.

"I'm really pretty confident they are not trading him," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski told Sportsnet's Writers Bloc. "I would be shocked, I would be shocked if they traded Pascal Siakam."

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster dispelled the trade rumors earlier in the week when he told Writers Bloc that there had been no meaningful discussions regarding a Siakam trade.

"Teams call on all of our players, and we call on other players," Webster said. "I find it interesting that it’s become a hot topic when there’s nothing really materially been discussed.”

Siakam is coming off a tumultuous 2020-21 campaign in which he averaged 21.4 points and a career-high 4.5 assists. He showed much-improved playmaking skills, but his three-point shooting faltered and a bout with COVID-19 and a shoulder injury later in the season marred the year.

For Toronto, this upcoming season is about building around Siakam, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, and now Scottie Barnes. While losing Kyle Lowry will certainly hurt the organization, his departure gives the young core room to grow together as Toronto enters its next competitive window.

Further Reading

Malachi Flynn flashes newfound confidence as leader of Raptors' Summer League squad

Scottie Barnes & Malachi Flynn give the Raptors something to be excited about in Summer League opener

The Raptors have begun trying to restock the cupboards after the 2019 championship run