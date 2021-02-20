Patrick McCaw Returns for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will have Patrick McCaw back in the lineup Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors wing Patrick McCaw will make his injury return Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves after an 11-month absence due to knee surgery to remove a benign mass from his leg.

The 25-year-old played in 37 games for the Raptors last season averaging 4.6 points per game on 41% shooting. His last game came on March 9 against the Utah Jazz in which he played 42 minutes, helping to lead Toronto to a 101-92 victory. While McCaw was briefly with the team in Orlando when the NBA returned after the COVID-19 pandemic break, he never saw game action and was eventually forced to leave the Bubble to get surgery.

His return will be a welcomed sight for the Raptors on the second half of a back-to-back. While he'll be on a pretty low minutes restriction, approximately 15-20 minutes, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse, it'll be helpful having him back in the lineup.

"We know he's kind of an all-around utility guy, a good defender, I like his IQ and his competitiveness," Nurse said. "Just need to see where he's at skill-wise, health and conditioning-wise and movement-wise more important than anything."

Kyle Lowry will miss his second straight game with a left thumb sprain.

