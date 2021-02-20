Patrick McCaw Returns for Raptors
Toronto Raptors wing Patrick McCaw will make his injury return Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves after an 11-month absence due to knee surgery to remove a benign mass from his leg.
The 25-year-old played in 37 games for the Raptors last season averaging 4.6 points per game on 41% shooting. His last game came on March 9 against the Utah Jazz in which he played 42 minutes, helping to lead Toronto to a 101-92 victory. While McCaw was briefly with the team in Orlando when the NBA returned after the COVID-19 pandemic break, he never saw game action and was eventually forced to leave the Bubble to get surgery.
His return will be a welcomed sight for the Raptors on the second half of a back-to-back. While he'll be on a pretty low minutes restriction, approximately 15-20 minutes, according to Raptors coach Nick Nurse, it'll be helpful having him back in the lineup.
"We know he's kind of an all-around utility guy, a good defender, I like his IQ and his competitiveness," Nurse said. "Just need to see where he's at skill-wise, health and conditioning-wise and movement-wise more important than anything."
Kyle Lowry will miss his second straight game with a left thumb sprain.
Further Reading
The Raptors' defence is incredibly frustrating. Just ask Giannis Antetokounmpo
Raptors return to old form in victory over the Milwaukee Bucks