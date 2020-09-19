Watson Jr. Working Out in Arizona

Toronto Raptors guard Paul Watson Jr. was videotaped working out and getting up shots Friday afternoon with Dell Mims, a girls basketball coach at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"I always love getting in the lab with Raptors Guard [Paul Watson Jr.]," Mims posted on Twitter. "He put’s [sic] in so many hours of work that no one sees. It’s scary how much he continues to improve his game each year."

The 25-year-old Watson was signed by the Raptors to a two-way deal on January 25 and played 30 games with the Raptors 905, averaging 19 points on 49% shooting with 6.6 rebounds and nearly two assists per game.

Watson looked good in limited minutes with the Raptors inside the NBA's Bubble. He averaged 7.5 points in the four games he played in, playing nearly 60 minutes in three of the team's final four games before the playoffs.

"He’s pretty good. He can play," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on August 14. "Talking about comprehending our defensive schemes, he’s done great; really good passer; worked on some of the mechanics of his shooting and he’s just eaten that all up and put in the extra work on that and it showed up here. He vaulted up and made shots. He’s good size.

"He can play. He’s gonna be part of our future from what I can see so far."

Watson still has another year on his two-way contract and is expected to be back with the Raptors again next season.