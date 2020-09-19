SI.com
AllRaptors
HomeCanada BasketballNews
Search

Watson Jr. Working Out in Arizona

Aaron Rose

Toronto Raptors guard Paul Watson Jr. was videotaped working out and getting up shots Friday afternoon with Dell Mims, a girls basketball coach at Notre Dame Prep in Scottsdale, Ariz.

"I always love getting in the lab with Raptors Guard [Paul Watson Jr.]," Mims posted on Twitter. "He put’s [sic] in so many hours of work that no one sees. It’s scary how much he continues to improve his game each year."

The 25-year-old Watson was signed by the Raptors to a two-way deal on January 25 and played 30 games with the Raptors 905, averaging 19 points on 49% shooting with 6.6 rebounds and nearly two assists per game.

Watson looked good in limited minutes with the Raptors inside the NBA's Bubble. He averaged 7.5 points in the four games he played in, playing nearly 60 minutes in three of the team's final four games before the playoffs.

"He’s pretty good. He can play," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said on August 14. "Talking about comprehending our defensive schemes, he’s done great; really good passer; worked on some of the mechanics of his shooting and he’s just eaten that all up and put in the extra work on that and it showed up here. He vaulted up and made shots. He’s good size.

"He can play. He’s gonna be part of our future from what I can see so far."

Watson still has another year on his two-way contract and is expected to be back with the Raptors again next season.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Anunoby Signs with Klutch Sports

Raptors forward OG Anunoby signs with Rich Paul's Klutch Sports agency as he heads into a pivotal offseason for Toronto

Aaron Rose

by

Rhett1015

Siakam Finishes 10th in MVP Voting, Giannis Wins Again

Raptors forward Pascal Siakam finished 10th in NBA MVP voting while Milwaukee Bucks' star Giannis Antetokounmpo took home the award

Aaron Rose

Murray Inspiring Next Generation of Canadian Hoopers

Jamal Murray's playoffs have inspired Canadian basketball players to continue following their dreams

Aaron Rose

Ujiri & Raptors Leaders For Social Change

The Raptors and president Masai Ujiri continue to show they are leaders in the NBA as they continue the fight for meaningful social change

Aaron Rose

Raptors "Close" on Webster Extension, No Conversations yet with Ujiri

The Raptors are getting "close" to an extension with general manager Bobby Webster, but there have yet to be conversations about a Masai Ujiri extension

Aaron Rose

Raptors prioritizing VanVleet & Bigs While Maintaining Space for 2021

Raptors president Masai Ujiri wants to prioritize Fred VanVleet, Marc Gasol, and Serge Ibaka, without interfering in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes

Aaron Rose

Siakam Earns 2nd Team All-NBA Honours

Toronto Raptors' forward Pascal Siakam earned second team All-NBA honors, beating out Jayson Tatum and Jimmy Butler for the honor

Aaron Rose

Who is Canada's Next Jamal Murray?

Jamal Murray's high school Orangeville Prep will host a showcase for collegiate scouts on Thursday

Aaron Rose

Davis II Earns All-Rookie 2nd Team Honours

Raptors' guard Terence Davis II culminated a fantastic rookie season with NBA's All-Rookie second team honours

Aaron Rose

Report: Ujiri, Webster Expected to get Extensions

The Toronto Raptors are expected to sign president Masai Ujiri and general manager Bobby Webster to contract extension

Aaron Rose