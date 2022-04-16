Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 1: Raptors at 76ers

Game 1 has officially arrived.

The Toronto Raptors have made the trip down south and now it's just a matter of time before Game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers tips off Saturday night at 6 p.m. ET

What to Watch For

There's no bigger question in Game 1 than the health of James Harden, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby. If Harden's hamstrings are healthy after a week off and he's back to his superstar form, the 76ers aren't going to have much trouble with Toronto. Conversely, if VanVleet and Anunoby are back to somewhere near 100% in the series and can hit their threes at an above-average rate, the Raptors should be in line for the upset. For now, we'll wait to find out.

The Raptors are going to throw everything they have at Joel Embiid and traditionally that's meant double and triple teams especially early in the game. Anunoby should get the first crack at the potential MVP, but expect Toronto to change things up throughout the series as Nick Nurse tries to slow the 76ers' superstar.

While VanVleet, Anunoby, and Pascal Siakam certainly have plenty of playoff experience, this is the first big run for Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa, and Scottie Barnes. Their ability to cope with the pressure on the road in the playoffs will be telling, especially if this series ends up going the distance and the Raptors return to Philly for Game 7.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have nobody listed on their injury report.

The 76ers have listed Jaden Springer as questionable and Charles Bassey as out.

Betting Odds

The 76ers are -188 favorites to win the series, conveying a 65.3% chance on SISportsbet. For Game 1, the Raptors are +4.5 underdogs and the total for the game sits at 216.5.

