Raptors vs. 76ers: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Sunday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will have their work cut out for them on Sunday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's how to watch and the game's betting odds

The Toronto Raptors will look to make it four straight wins and top the .500 mark for the first time this season when they take on the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday night.

Knocking off the 76ers will be no easy task. It starts with trying to slow down Philly's 7-foot centre Joel Embiid who scored 29 points against the Raptors earlier this season and is coming off a 50-point performance against the Chicago Bulls on Friday. Last time Toronto saw Embiid, Raptors coach Nick Nurse let Aron Baynes and former Raptor Alex Len take turns trying to slow him down. Now, two months later, the Raptors have moved away from Baynes in the starting rotation while Len is playing in Washington. It's possible Nurse shakes up the starting lineup once again and bumps Baynes back into the starting lineup to slow down Embiid. Otherwise, OG Anunoby and the Raptors' small-ball lineup will certainly have their work cut out for them against one of the league's truly elite bigs.

Making matters worse for Toronto, Ben Simmons is expected to return after a two-game absence due to illness. He and Shake Milton are both listed as probable for the game. Raptors guard Kyle Lowry, conversely, is listed as doubtful with a left thumb injury.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

Date: Sunday, February 21, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: TSN

Raptors Listen: TSN 1050

Raptors Stream: Click Here

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

76ers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: 76ers -2.5

Moneyline: PHI -130, TOR +115

O/U: 223.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

To be announced

