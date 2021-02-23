Raptors vs. 76ers: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Tuesday's Game
The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to make it five straight victories Tuesday night when they look for a series sweep against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m.
It could be another long night for 76ers' MVP candidate Joel Embiid who said Toronto's defence on Sunday night was one of the most aggressive he's faced all season. The Raptors likely won't diverge from that on Tuesday and could even ramp up their focus on him by moving Aron Baynes in to the starting lineup to slow down Embiid a little more. Otherwise, expect the 7-foot Aussie to see significant playing time again as Toronto struggled mightily to stop Embiid without Baynes on the court.
The Raptors may once again be without Kyle Lowry who continues to battle a left thumb injury. He's listed as questionable.
The 76ers have listed Seth Curry as probable.
Game Details
Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors
Date: Sunday, February 21, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Amalie Arena
How to Watch
Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet
Raptors Listen: FAN 590
Raptors Stream: Click Here
76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia
76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic
76ers Stream: Click Here
Odds
Spread: 76ers -2.0
Moneyline: PHI -125, TOR +110
O/U: 224.5
Pick of the Game
