Raptors vs. 76ers: How to Watch, Odds, & Picks for Tuesday's Game

The Toronto Raptors will look to make it 5 straight victories on Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's how to watch and betting odds for the game

The Toronto Raptors will have a chance to make it five straight victories Tuesday night when they look for a series sweep against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m.

It could be another long night for 76ers' MVP candidate Joel Embiid who said Toronto's defence on Sunday night was one of the most aggressive he's faced all season. The Raptors likely won't diverge from that on Tuesday and could even ramp up their focus on him by moving Aron Baynes in to the starting lineup to slow down Embiid a little more. Otherwise, expect the 7-foot Aussie to see significant playing time again as Toronto struggled mightily to stop Embiid without Baynes on the court.

The Raptors may once again be without Kyle Lowry who continues to battle a left thumb injury. He's listed as questionable.

The 76ers have listed Seth Curry as probable.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers at Toronto Raptors

Date: Sunday, February 21, 2021

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Location: Amalie Arena

How to Watch

Raptors TV Broadcast: Sportsnet

Raptors Listen: FAN 590

Raptors Stream: Click Here

76ers TV Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia

76ers Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic

76ers Stream: Click Here

Odds

Spread: 76ers -2.0

Moneyline: PHI -125, TOR +110

O/U: 224.5

Odds provided by Covers

Pick of the Game

To be announced.

Further Reading:

Raptors present Joel Embiid with the most aggressive defence he's seen

Toronto tops .500 with statement victory over the 76ers

Former assistant Chris Finch left his mark on the Toronto Raptors this season