Report: Joel Embiid Will Require Surgery on Thumb, Plans to Wait Until After Playoffs

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will battle through a torn ligament in his right thumb and have surgery following the playoffs

Joel Embiid isn't going down without a fight.

The Philadelphia 76ers' star center has decided he'll battle through a torn ligament in his right thumb and wait until after the post-season to have surgery to address the injury, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

An MRI on the thumb confirmed Philadelphia's initial fears that the ligament had been torn, 76ers coach Doc Rivers told reports in Philadelphia.

Embiid admitted following Game 4 that the injury is "painful" and impacting his performance a little bit. 

"I would say it was more, you know, when it comes to rebounding, at the free throw, and also passing. I don't know how to explain but it's whatever," he said. "But you know, like I always say, when I go out there, I'm not really worried about, you know, whatever that can happen, I just want to take care of whatever I can, focus on whatever I can focus on."

The injury occurred late in Game 3 prior to Embiid's game-winning three-pointer in overtime in which Embiid showed no signs of the thumb impacting his shooting stroke. He did, however, not look quite right in Game 4, scoring just 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting with five turnovers.

For now, the 76ers plan on letting him fight through the pain knowing the injury can't get worse, Rivers said.

