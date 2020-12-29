Raptors Need a New Way to Slow Down Joel Embiid

The Toronto Raptors will have to fix their communication issues on defence as they look to stop Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid without Marc Gasol

The Toronto Raptors are about to come face to face with an NBA dinosaur.

Joel Embiid isn't an unfamiliar foe for the Raptors. He's played Toronto 11 times in his career, usually without much success. Against the Raptors, Embiid is averaging 18.5 points and 10.1 rebounds in the regular season, a significant drop off from his career average of 24 points and 11.5 rebounds. But after years of battling against his arch-nemesis Marc Gasol in Toronto, Embiid is poised to take on a very different looking Raptors team tonight.

Embiid in an NBA anomaly. While most of the league has moved away from the post-up, forcing the play to the edge of extinction, Embiid has survived. He led the NBA with 8.3 post-up possessions per game last season, 2.5 more per game than the next highest player LaMarcus Aldridge. More shocking than his usage was his efficiency. He averaged 1.10 points per post-up possession last year, per NBA Stats, making him one the most efficient post-up player in the league.

For the past two and a half years, the Raptors have had an answer for Embiid. They've masterfully used Gasol to silence Embiid's offence, surrendering just 20 points to Embiid in 123.3 possessions against Gasol over the last two years, per NBA Stats. But now Gasol is gone and the Raptors will have to find a new way to slow down the Philadelphia 76ers' 7-foot star.

"It may be we get our first glimpse of Alex [Len] tomorrow, I don’t think it’s a matchup for Chris [Boucher]," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "It may be two guys, so, however, the game is going, there may be a stint where Alex comes in and uses his size against [Embiid] tomorrow and we’ll find a good matchup for Chris as well."

It makes sense for the Raptors to turn to 7-foot, 250-pound Len over the 6-foot-9, 200-pound Boucher off the bench. Even with Boucher's impressive performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, he doesn't have the kind of muscle and interior strength needed to slow Embiid down.

That being said, Len isn't a particularly strong post-up defender either. Over the past two seasons, he's faced 96 post-ups and he's surrendered 107 points, approximately 1.11 points per post-up possession which would put him near the bottom quarter in the league. That means the Raptors are going to have to send help, at least when Aron Baynes is off the court and likely when he's on as well.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, sending help means communicating well and that hasn't been a particularly strong part of Toronto's defence so far this year. They've been a step slow in rotation and it's cost them some easy buckets in the paint and some open 3-point shots. While that might have been relatively OK against a lackluster 3-point shooting team like the 76ers of past years, Philadelphia added a pair of sharpshooters in Seth Curry and Danny Green this past offseason and now small mistakes will be even more costly.

The Raptors have taken a pair of uncharacteristic losses to lesser teams to start the season. They're 0-2, their worst start to a season since 2012-13. Now they're getting ready to take on the 76ers and the difference between 0-3 and 1-2 might just come down to stopping Embiid.