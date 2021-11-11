Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at 76ers
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors look to get right against a depleted Philadelphia 76ers team. Here's where to watch, what to look for, injuries, and odds for the game
    Author:

    Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors have a quick turnaround Thursday night as they head over to Philadelphia to take on the shorthanded 76ers at 6 p.m. ET

    What to Watch For

    • Normally games against the 76ers come down to containing Joel Embiid and if that were the case Toronto would be in a ton of trouble without Khem Birch. But Philadelphia is going through a bit of a COVID-19 issue right now and with Embiid sidelined the Raptors should have a much easier time taking on Drummond. While the 76ers' 6-foot-10 backup center will certainly put up big numbers against the Raptors, they're usually pretty inefficient stats that haven't hurt Toronto in the past.
    • Toronto had maybe its worst game of the season Wednesday night against the Boston Celtics, getting beat in all facets of the game. With Pascal Siakam sidelined and on the second night of a back-to-back, the Raptors can't have another letdown game or it could get ugly in a hurry.
    • The Raptors' transition offense was a disaster Wednesday night, averaging just 0.95 points per transition possession. Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he thought the transition offense had been getting a little better lately, but Toronto couldn't finish around the rim or squandered golden opportunities against the Celtics. The 76ers have one of the league's worst transition defenses, so the Raptors should have a chance to get out and run again on Thursday.

    Where to Watch

    TSN 4 will broadcast the game on TV and The FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have yet to release their injury report, but Siakam, Yuta Watanabe, and Khem Birch are all expected to be out.

    The 76ers will be without Embiid, Isaiah Joe, Grant Riller, and Matisse Thybulle. Tobias Harris and Seth Curry are both questionable to return.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +3 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 210.5

