Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. 76ers

A playoff preview may be on order Thursday night when the Toronto Raptors play host to the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

The vast majority of Raptors fans are eyeing a potential playoff matchup against the 76ers. It's clear Joel Embiid doesn't quite scare Toronto after so many playoff triumphs against the MVP candidate. If the Raptors are going to have success against Philadelphia now or in the playoffs, it'll come down to their ability to slow down the 7-foot giant.

Danny Green is finally getting his ring. For the first time since his 2019 departure, Green is returning to Scotiabank Arena to accept his championship ring in front of Raptors faithful.

At this point, it's highly unlikely the Raptors can move up to the fourth seed in the East and jump the 76ers, but a win over Philly would certainly help. After that, Toronto would have to win its final two games and see the 76ers lose at home to the Pacers and Pistons.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed OG Anunoby and Yuta Watanabe as questionable.

The 76ers will be without Matisse Thybulle who is listed as ineligible to play, raising questions about his vaccine status and the possibility that he will be unable to play in the playoffs should these teams meet again.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -1.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 219.5.

Further Reading

Hawks players explain why the Raptors are one of the NBA's most annoying teams to face

Nick Nurse & Fred VanVleet discuss how far the Raptors have come defensively on their trek toward another championship

Raptors punch playoff tickets by sticking to their identity in victory over Hawks