Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at 76ers

The Toronto Raptors will hope to slow Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road for a brief trip over to Philadelphia to take on Joel Embiid, James Harden, and the 76ers on Sunday night at 8:30 p.m.

What to Watch For

  • This should be one of the toughest tests for Toronto's semi-small-ball lineup. Without a true center on the roster, the Raptors are going to have their hands full with Embiid who should be expecting double and triple teams every time he touches the ball.
  • Philadelphia has been virtually unstoppable offensively when Harden and Embiid share the floor this season, racking up free-throw attempts at a league-leading rate. Stopping them won't be easy, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse isn't going to back down from the challenge. Expect Nurse to throw some unusual defenses at the two superstars, hoping his hyper-aggressive schemes payoff.
  • Scottie Barnes has been on a tear lately and on the heels of a 31-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers, he's giving Evan Mobley a run for his money as the NBA's Rookie of the Year. Mobley still has the edge, but another big performance in a primetime game from Barnes could sway voters toward the Raptors star.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have ruled out OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn.

