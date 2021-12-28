Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. 76ers

The Toronto Raptors are returning home and appear to be getting a little healthy as they take the court Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

What to Watch For

Starving and dehydrated fans... just kidding. But seriously, this is the first home game of the season in which fans will be prohibited from eating and drinking at Scotiabank Arena in order to enforce a more strict masking policy. The arena will once again be at half capacity and hopefully everyone can stay safe.

Dalano Banton should get more minutes Tuesday night in his second game back from COVID protocols, but Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, and Gary Trent Jr., who are all questionable after clearing protocols, will certainly be on a minutes restriction if they play.

Danny Green will again not receive his 2019 Championship ring in Toronto. He opted to wait until he could receive it in a full capacity Scotiabank Arena but then entered COVID protocols and now won't make the trip to Toronto.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, and Isaac Bonga all in COVID protocols. David Johnson and Goran Dragic remain out. Siakam, Birch, and Trent are all questionable.

The 76ers will be without Andre Drummond, Green, and Shake Milton in COVID protocols. Ben Simmons is still not with the team.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 211.5.

Further Reading

Raptors regulars met their new teammate on bus to arena

Just Nonsense: COVID-ravaged Raptors blown out by Cavaliers

NBA All-Star game voting has officially begun