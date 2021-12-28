Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. 76ers
    Publish date:

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. 76ers

    The Toronto Raptors remain undermanned as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports for the game
    Author:

    Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors remain undermanned as they take on the Philadelphia 76ers. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports for the game

    The Toronto Raptors are returning home and appear to be getting a little healthy as they take the court Tuesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    What to Watch For

    • Starving and dehydrated fans... just kidding. But seriously, this is the first home game of the season in which fans will be prohibited from eating and drinking at Scotiabank Arena in order to enforce a more strict masking policy. The arena will once again be at half capacity and hopefully everyone can stay safe.
    • Dalano Banton should get more minutes Tuesday night in his second game back from COVID protocols, but Pascal Siakam, Khem Birch, and Gary Trent Jr., who are all questionable after clearing protocols, will certainly be on a minutes restriction if they play.
    • Danny Green will again not receive his 2019 Championship ring in Toronto. He opted to wait until he could receive it in a full capacity Scotiabank Arena but then entered COVID protocols and now won't make the trip to Toronto.

    Where to Watch

    Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors will be without Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, Malachi Flynn, and Isaac Bonga all in COVID protocols. David Johnson and Goran Dragic remain out. Siakam, Birch, and Trent are all questionable.

    Recommended Articles

    The 76ers will be without Andre Drummond, Green, and Shake Milton in COVID protocols. Ben Simmons is still not with the team.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +6.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 211.5.

    Further Reading

    Raptors regulars met their new teammate on bus to arena

    Just Nonsense: COVID-ravaged Raptors blown out by Cavaliers

    NBA All-Star game voting has officially begun

    USATSI_17142746_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. 76ers

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17353804_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Report: NBA Reduces Quarantine Time For Some Fully Vaccinated Players Who Test Positive

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17353805_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., & Khem Birch Clear COVID Protocols

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17413170_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Regulars Met Their New Teammate On Bus to Arena

    22 hours ago
    USATSI_17413168_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Just Nonsense: COVID-Ravaged Raptors Blown Out by Cavaliers

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17100478_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Cavaliers

    Dec 26, 2021
    USATSI_17173183_168390270_lowres (2)
    News

    Raptors Add Khem Birch, Isaac Bonga, & Justin Champagnie to COVID Protocols

    Dec 25, 2021
    USATSI_17382269_168390270_lowres
    News

    NBA All-Star Game Voting Begins

    Dec 25, 2021