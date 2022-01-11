Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Suns

The Toronto Raptors will wrap up their home stand Tuesday night when the Phoenix Suns come to town for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have been red hot lately, but their wins have come exclusively against teams without their top player save for maybe the New Orleans Pelicans depending on how you account for Zion Williamson. The Suns should finally be a good litmus test for this squad if Scottie Barnes and Gary Trent Jr. are healthy to go. Can Toronto hang with the NBA's best? We might find out tonight.

Toronto has taken on some really talented bigs lately and Deandre Ayton is no different. The Raptors are going to have to be quick in rotations, doubling Ayton when he gets the ball inside and then sprinting out to shooters when the Suns swing it around.

Fred VanVleet's All-Star case gets stronger by the day, but a win over the Chris Paul-led Suns would go a long way to solidifying himself as one of the league's top guards. If he can slow down Phoenix's dynamic duo of Paul and Devin Booker and wiggle loose for another big offensive showing, it should silence the remaining skeptics.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have Yuta Watanabe back from COVID-19 protocols, but Barnes and Trent are questionable. If they can go, Toronto may finally be at full strength for the first time this year.

The Suns will be without Justin Jackson, Cameron Johnson, Frank Kaminsky, Abdel Nader, Dario Saric, and former Raptors training camp invitee Ishmail Wainright who is in COVID-19 protocols. Landry Shamet is listed as probable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -3.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 223.5.

