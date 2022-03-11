Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Suns

Things are about to get a whole lot harder for the Toronto Raptors who continue their West Coast road trip against the Phoenix Suns on Friday night at 9 p.m.

What to Watch For

The Raptors were right there, neck and neck with the NBA-leading Suns when Phoenix ventured up to Toronto in mid-January. It was a stellar performance from the Raptors who were led by OG Anunoby's 25 points in the game. This time, though, without Anunoby locking down on defense, Toronto's chances are looking bleak.

Scottie Barnes took over for the Raptors in the second half on Wednesday, but Toronto is going to need a full game of aggressive offense from the rookie to hang with the Suns.

Without Anunoby helping out on Deandre Ayton, the Raptors will need a big defensive showing from Khem Birch and Precious Achiuwa. Birch has been a little up-and-down lately, but he's Toronto's biggest big, and the Raptors will need him to make life difficult on the Suns' star center.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have ruled out Anunoby and Malachi Flynn

The Suns will be without Chris Paul, Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky, and Cameron Johnson.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +6 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 221.5.

