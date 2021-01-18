Report: Numerous Teams Have Inquired About PJ Tucker

PJ Tucker has reportedly garnered interest from numerous teams and the Toronto Raptors may be interested in bolstering their backcourt with their former wing

The Toronto Raptors could certainly use a frontcourt upgrade this season and there might be an old friend available for a Raptors return.

With the Houston Rockets taking a step back this season and heading toward a rebuild, there's reportedly a belief throughout the league that PJ Tucker will be dealt before the deadline, HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported last week. Trade talks on the Tucker front have reportedly moved quickly with "numerous" teams reaching out to the Rockets to engage in trade talks, The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor reported Monday.

"League sources say Houston is currently demanding three second-round draft picks for the upcoming unrestricted free agent," O'Connor reported.

Listed at just 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, Tucker isn't a traditional NBA centre. Last time he played for Toronto in 2017 he was primarily a small forward. Four years later, things have changed. Now Tucker has spent the past two seasons as a big for Houston, playing 83% of his minutes as a power forward and 13% of his minutes as a centre, according to Basketball-Reference.

The Raptors do not have their 2021, 2022, or 2024 second-round picks, but they can still move their 2023, 2025, and 2026 second-rounders. Considering Tucker is owed just $7.9 million this year, it shouldn't be too tough for Toronto to figure out a deal.

Tucker is averaging 5.8 points with five rebounds with 45.5% 3-point shooting this season.

The NBA trade deadline is scheduled for March 25, 2021.

