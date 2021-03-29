Third Quarter Woes Come Back to Haunt Raptors Late

The Toronto Raptors would have been in the drivers seat against the Portland Trail Blazers if not for a dreadful third quarter Sunday night

The Toronto Raptors are lacking someone like Norman Powell

It's not as though things were so incredible prior to last Thursday's NBA trade deadline when Powell was still a member of the Raptors. The team went through its fair share of offensive lulls even when he was on the court, but without him, Toronto is even more devoid of offensive creation.

That was the issue Sunday night against Powell's new team, the Portland Trail Blazers. In the first half, Toronto had no problem keeping up with the Trail Blazers' high-paced and explosive offence, but in the third quarter that all changed. The Raptors went into one of their offensive funks and without Powell and Kyle Lowry, who missed the game due to right foot soreness, there were even fewer players around who could go get a bucket. Suddenly a four-point game midway through the third turned into a double-digit lead for Portland from which they never looked back en route to a 122-114 Trail Blazers victory.

The Raptors did make it close. After squandering a double-digit lead of their own, Toronto clawed back out of its own double-digit deficit to cut things to just two late in the fourth. That's what things can look like for the Raptors went things are going well. Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Chris Boucher all mixed in big-time performances down the stretch. It just wasn't enough as Portland converted just enough free-throws to eke out the win.

The problem was that offensive lull in the third quarter. That had been the storyline for the better part of the first half of the season. Toronto would get into these ruts — usually in the third quarter — and things would just spiral out of control. Back then at least they had some options that could help break out of offensive funks, but these days Toronto's options are limited. So when Lowry is sidelined and Siakam and VanVleet are either getting a breather or missing shots, it leave Toronto in a boatload of trouble.

Siakam continued his dominant play of late. He looked as good as he has all season in the first half, getting to the hoop with ease against the Trail Blazers' woeful defense. Midway through the third quarter, he had tallied 21 points of his 26 points for the night, but as soon as he took a break late in the third, Portland went on a run.

Powell didn't have a remarkable game by any means. He finished with 13 and almost cost his team the game with two missed free throws in the final minute, but his backcourt mates did more than enough to help him out. CJ McCollum and Damian Lillard that Toronto couldn't stop, scoring 23 and 22 points for the Blazers, respectively.

Kyle Lowry Out with Foot Soreness

Just before tip-off, the team announced Lowry was unavailable due to right foot soreness. Lowry had not been on any prior injury reports during the day.

Up Next: Detroit Pistons

The Raptors will be right back at it on Monday night when they head north to Detroit to take on Dwane Casey and the Pistons