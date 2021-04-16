Raptors Planning to Re-Sign Freddie Gillespie

The Toronto Raptors and Nick Nurse have taken a liking to Freddie Gillespie and are planning to re-sign the 23-year-old forward

Freddie Gillespie will be sticking around.

Just eight days into the 6-foot-9 forward's first 10-day with the Toronto Raptors and Nick Nurse is already ready to give him a longer look.

"I would imagine he would get another, at minimum, another 10 days, if not more," Nurse said after affirming he would like another look at Gillespie.

The 23-year-old has played 58 mostly meaningful minutes for the Raptors over the last four games. While his 4.8 points and 3.5 rebounds might not jump out as impressive stuff, it's the way he's gotten to those numbers and the hustle he's shown in his brief Toronto tenure that's impressed the Raptors.

"Freddie comes down and gets four offensive rebounds in one quarter the other night. Well, you know what I tell him? I tell him don't worry about your jump hook or your jump shot or whatever, I say 'get six. Go every time. Make it a part of who you are to be a pain on the glass,'" Nurse said.

What's more impressive is how Gillespie has responded to essentially being thrown in the fire without any practice or training. He was working out in Houston when the Raptors reached out and within days he was through COVID-19 testing protocols and on the court with Toronto.

"I think that he comes in, and he doesn't even have a practice because of all the protocols, and he's made available to play. And he plays well right out of the gate," Nurse said. "I think like the stuff I just mentioned, the screening, rebounding, energy, toughness, those things. And he had another really good game the other night. It's been nice to give him his run, to evaluate him in these ten days."

