The Raptors Have Hit Go Time, But COVID-19 Issues Can't be Disregarded

It's officially go time for the Toronto Raptors.

It's been almost three weeks since COVID-19 issues first popped up within the Raptors organization. Back then, the Raptors were 16-17, tied with the New York Knicks for fifth in the Eastern Conference. Then, COVID-19 hit the organization and the team has had to play without Pascal Siakam for six straight games and Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Malachi Flynn, and Patrick McCaw for five.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse had hoped the team would be able to pick off one or two games before the troops came back. Unfortunately, things didn't quite go that smoothly. Toronto has dropped five straight and the Raptors watched their best chance to pull out a victory come up just short thanks to a game-winning 3-pointer from Atlanta's Tony Snell.

Now the Raptors are finally getting healthy. All five players have returned to practice and have begun to clear COVID-19 protocols. Siakam, McCaw, and Flynn have all been listed as questionable for Wednesday night while VanVleet is doubtful and Anunoby is out.

Once they do return, Toronto is going to be back in the dogfight that is the Eastern Conference playoff chase. As of Wednesday, the Raptors currently sit in 11th place, half a game out of the 10th seed and a spot in the play-in tournament, two games back of the eighth seed, and three games out of the sixth seed which would allow Toronto to avoid the play-in tournament.

"Honestly, you want to be in sixth place so you don’t have to play in no play-in games," Kyle Lowry said last weekend. "We have to do what we have to do to get to that point where we’re where we need to be. If we’re eighth, seven, we have to play a play-in game but we still get an opportunity to do something. But we’re not looking at that, we’re looking at making a run so we can get to that sixth spot or get to that fifth spot."

If this were any other injury or virus the Raptors were returning from things would be a little bit more simple. VanVleet has already confirmed that he did indeed test positive for COVID-19 and while it's unclear if anyone else on the team did contract the virus, their two-plus week absence would seem to suggest they were not just close contacts of a positive case considering league protocols only require a seven-day quarantine for contact tracing purposes.

For whoever did contract the virus, the road to recovery is not always straightforward. Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum said he still wasn't back to normal two months after testing positive for COVID-19 and the Orlando Magic were still monitoring Mo Bamba's COVID-19 issues over six months after he contracted the virus.

That's what makes this situation so complex. The Raptors have lost almost all their wiggle room this season and are going to be in a tough fight for seeding in the Eastern Conference. Nurse has already admitted that his plans to rest players down the stretch have had to be put aside in order to prioritize winning this season. That being said, both he and the organization know they can't ask too much of anyone returning from COVID-19.

"I think that it’s certainly an individual case-by-case basis and whether you had it or not had it, there’s guys that have been out for a long time so it’s conditioning in general, general well being is at the forefront and managing the minutes and making sure and asking the guys to be honest with themselves," Nurse said Tuesday night.

That, however, is a lot easier said than done. Once the ball is thrown up, caution is occasionally thrown to the wind, especially in hyper-competitive environments with players like VanVleet who are always going all out on the court.

"I’ll tell you one thing: I’mma go out there swinging. I’mma jump in there and if I don’t feel right when I’m out there then you guys will see me walk back to the locker room and I’ll be out until I feel better, but whenever I step foot back out there I’m going out there swinging," VanVleet said Tuesday.

Having everyone back at some point in the very near future is without a doubt great news for the team. There were mini celebrations as each returning player boarded the team's flight to Detroit, Nurse said. But as much as the Raptors need to put the pedal to the metal over the next few months, now is not the time to be careless with those returning from COVID-19 protocols. It's going to be a tough balancing act for the organization, but health must come before results.

