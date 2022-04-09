Playoff Probabilities: Where the Raptors Stand and Who They May Face

Everything could come down to the very end.

For now, the only thing that's certain is the Toronto Raptors are will be in the playoffs and in the four-five matchup in the Eastern Conference. They can't fall below the Chicago Bulls who sit sixth in the conference and they can't jump above the Boston Celtics who sit currently sit third. Other than that, there's still a lot that's yet to be determined with just two days left in the season.

If Toronto beats the New York Knicks on Sunday and the Philadelphia 76ers drop their final two games to the Indiana Pacers and Detroit Pistons, the Raptors will open the playoffs at home as the fourth seed in the East against Joel Embiid and company.

Should the 76ers win both of their remaining games and the Celtics lose in the finale to the Memphis Grizzlies, Toronto would open the playoffs on the road as the fifth seed in Boston. Alternatively, should the 76ers remain in the fourth seed, either by splitting their final two games, having Boston beat Memphis, or because of a Toronto loss to the Knicks, the Raptors would be locked into the fifth seed with the playoff opener in Philadelphia.

The most likely scenario for the Raptors is a date with the 76ers in Philadelphia to open the playoffs. It's a matchup Toronto seems pretty content with considering the Raptors just knocked off Philadelphia without Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby earlier in the week. Had the 76ers scared them, Toronto could have thrown that game to avoid Philadelphia and increase the chances of playing Boston.

Further Reading

Raptors put on a show for Toronto in final home game of the season to clinch victory

Pascal Siakam puts stamp on All-NBA case as Raptors show they're ready for the 76ers

Hawks players explain why the Raptors are one of the NBA's most annoying teams to face