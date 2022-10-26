Raptors Return Home to Meet 76ers: Where to Watch, Storylines, Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have returned home for a rematch of their first-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. ET.

TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto while NBC Sports Philadelphia and 97.5 The Fanatic call the game in Philadelphia.

If Christian Koloko, Pascal Siakam, and Joel Embiid share the court Wednesday night it'll be the first time in NBA history that three Cameroonians have played together. If Scottie Barnes remains out for the Raptors, it's possible that all three players start against one another.

The Raptors haven't faced a size mismatch like Embiid this season and it'll be interesting to see how Toronto has changed its approach since last season. Koloko may see limited time against the 76ers' center but expect the Raptors to use Precious Achiuwa, O.G. Anunoby, and plenty of double teams to slow him down.

Fred VanVleet was not healthy last year in the playoffs and his nagging knee injury resulted in an inability to defend Tyrese Maxey. VanVleet still isn't the fastest guard, but he should look much better this time against one of the league's quickest young guards.

Thad Young fell completely out of the rotation in Toronto's last game against Miami. It was a strange decision from Raptors coach Nick Nurse and will likely change Wednesday night.

The Raptors have listed Scottie Barnes as questionable and Otto Porter Jr. as doubtful.

The 76ers have tabbed De'Anthony Melton as questionable.

The Raptors are +1 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 214.0.

