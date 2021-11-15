Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Trail Blazers
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors will open their West Coast road trip with Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers. Here's where to watch, injuries, and betting info
    Author:

    Mary Holt-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors will head out West to start off a road trip against Norman Powell and the Portland Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET Monday.

    What to Watch For

    • It's Toronto's first chance to see Powell this year. The 28-year-old guard is having another incredible offensive season, averaging 17 points on 50% shooting and 45% three-point shooting. With Damian Lillard's status up in the air for Monday, Powell could be in line for an explosive evening.
    • The Trail Blazers kickstart a two-week, six-game road trip that should tell us a lot about how good this Raptors team really is. Starting it off with a win over a struggling Portland team would certainly get things heading in the right direction.
    • Toronto's defense has been a little inconsistent this season. On some nights the Raptors are whizzing around and wreaking havoc, but far too often this year they've looked sluggish and disinterested. The Trail Blazers, who rank sixth in the NBA in offense, should be a good test for Toronto after a disappointing performance on Saturday.

    Where to Watch

    TSN4 will broadcast the game on TV and the FAN 590 will call the game on the radio.

    Injury Report

    The Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet, Precious Achiuwa, and Chris Boucher as questionable. Yuta Watanabe remains out.

    The Trail Blazers have yet to release their injury report but Lillard did not play on Sunday.

    Betting Odds

    The Raptors are +1.5 point underdogs, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 212.5

