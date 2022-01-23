Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

The Toronto Raptors are back home Sunday and will play host to the Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers at 6 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

It will not be a homecoming for Norman Powell who remains out due to personal reasons. As Fred VanVleet said following Friday's game, that's alright considering there won't be fans in the arena to honor Powell.

Scottie Barnes is coming off a career-high 27 point performance against the Washington Wizards on Friday night, but the Raptors moved away from the 20-year-old rookie down the stretch of the game, even when things got bogged down. If he gets hot again, Toronto needs to make sure he keeps getting those reps even in crunch time.

Gary Trent Jr. made his return from an ankle sprain on Friday night but hasn't quite looked the same offensively since coming back from COVID-19 last month. Toronto needs him in a groove, especially from three-point range, to create more space for everyone else in the paint.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch.

Portland will be without Damian Lillard, Powell, Larry Nance Jr., and Cody Zeller. Dennis Smith Jr. and Nassar Little are both probable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -7.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 213.5

Further Reading

Bradley Beal calls Scottie Barnes 'special' & discusses his respect for the Raptors

Scottie Barnes returns to form with career night as Raptors eke out victory over Wizards

Report: Raptors intend to 'operate as buyers' at the trade deadline