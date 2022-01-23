Skip to main content
Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

The Toronto Raptors will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

Steve Dykes-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will host the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Here's where to watch, betting lines, and injury reports

The Toronto Raptors are back home Sunday and will play host to the Damian Lillard-less Portland Trail Blazers at 6 p.m. ET.

What to Watch For

  • It will not be a homecoming for Norman Powell who remains out due to personal reasons. As Fred VanVleet said following Friday's game, that's alright considering there won't be fans in the arena to honor Powell.
  • Scottie Barnes is coming off a career-high 27 point performance against the Washington Wizards on Friday night, but the Raptors moved away from the 20-year-old rookie down the stretch of the game, even when things got bogged down. If he gets hot again, Toronto needs to make sure he keeps getting those reps even in crunch time.
  • Gary Trent Jr. made his return from an ankle sprain on Friday night but hasn't quite looked the same offensively since coming back from COVID-19 last month. Toronto needs him in a groove, especially from three-point range, to create more space for everyone else in the paint.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors will be without Khem Birch.

Recommended Articles

Portland will be without Damian Lillard, Powell, Larry Nance Jr., and Cody Zeller. Dennis Smith Jr. and Nassar Little are both probable.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -7.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 213.5

Further Reading

Bradley Beal calls Scottie Barnes 'special' & discusses his respect for the Raptors

Scottie Barnes returns to form with career night as Raptors eke out victory over Wizards

Report: Raptors intend to 'operate as buyers' at the trade deadline

USATSI_17173197_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Trail Blazers

1 minute ago
USATSI_15813820_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Fred VanVleet Wants Former Raptors to Get a Warm Welcome When They Return

16 hours ago
USATSI_17543444_168390270_lowres
News

Bradley Beal Calls Scottie Barnes 'Special' & Discusses His Respect for the Raptors

22 hours ago
USATSI_16965296_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Returns to Form with Career Night as Raptors Eke Out Victory Over Wizards

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17444238_168390270_lowres
News

Gary Trent Jr. Returns For the Raptors vs. Wizards

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17532281_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sit Among NBA's Most Popular Teams on NBA Merchandise Store

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17532285_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Intend to 'Operate as Buyers' at the Trade Deadline

Jan 21, 2022
USATSI_17300964_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Wizards

Jan 21, 2022