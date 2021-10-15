Raptors Hold Practice with Alex Antetokounmpo & Josh Hall

    • October 15, 2021
    Curt Hogg / Now News Group

    The Toronto Raptors held practice with Alex Antetokounmpo and Josh Hall who joined the team on Exhibit 10 deals
    The Toronto Raptors had a pair of new faces at practice Friday afternoon.

    Giannis Antetokounmpo's youngest brother, Alex, and sophomore forward Josh Hall joined the organization on Exhibit 10 deals and were full-go Friday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

    It's a little too early to judge the two, Nurse said. Friday's practice was more teaching-oriented and the two are only beginning to learn what the Raptors organization is all about.

    "So my thoughts so far would be they look OK out there, man," Nurse said. "They're trying hard to learn this stuff, then move good, they’re both good athletes. I've gotta dig into them a little bit more, probably. They’ll probably both be enrolled in the shooting school here at some point later on today, they’ll be at the shooting. So we’ll just keep evaluating from there."

    The two are both expected to be waived before re-joining the organization with the Raptors 905 where they'll probably play most of the year. Antetokounmpo, 20, has no NBA experience outside of a brief sting with the Sacramento Kings Summer League team. The 21-year-old Hall played in 21 games with the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, averaging 4.1 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

    As for Toronto's remaining roster spots, things are still up in the air for Ishmail Wainright, Sam Dekker, and Isaac Bonga, Nurse said. The organization is still evaluating everything and a decision likely won't be made until Monday.

    "I'm looking at experience and position and how they played," Nurse said. "I think you can make a case probably for all of them. I think they're all quality people. I think they're all hard workers. I think they all could chip in when needed and it's just gonna be a matter of us figuring that out."

    Ishmail Wainright will hold his head high no matter what the Raptors decide

    No matter what the Raptors decide, Sam Dekker is finally at ease

    Who should the Raptors start? Goran Dragic or Gary Trent Jr.

